Busch Gardens ‘Winter Weekends’ set to return

The event will be held on Saturdays, Sundays, and Martin Luther King Jr. Day from Jan. 8-23, 2022 from 12:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.(Busch Gardens Williamsburg)
By Joi Bass
Published: Dec. 19, 2021 at 3:12 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WWBT) - Busch Gardens Williamsburg is bringing in the New Year with some Winterland fun with the return of their annual Winter Weekends!

The event will be held on Saturdays, Sundays, and Martin Luther King Jr. Day from Jan. 8-23, 2022 from 12:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Attendees will be able to enjoy animal encounters, live music, rides, coasters, and kid-friendly activities for guests of all ages. Also, live local bands will cover favorite songs from the 80s, 90s, and early 2000s.

Busch Gardens is currently running a holiday sale where attendees can buy a 2022 single-day ticket for up to 50 percent off.

To purchase tickets for Winter Weekends, click here.

