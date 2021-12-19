Bon Secours starts construction of 55-bed expansion at St. Francis Medical Center

MIDLOTHIAN, Va. (WWBT) - Bon Secours leaders and associates recently kicked off the construction of a vertical expansion of Bon Secours at St. Francis Medical Center in Chesterfield County.

Joe Wilkins, president of Bon Secours St. Francis Medical Center spoke about the expansion.

“These additional beds will provide greater capacity and access for our patients and will ultimately enable Bon Secours to continue to provide quality, compassionate care for this growing community now and well into the future,” Wilkins said.

This expansion would increase the hospital’s capacity to a total of 185 licensed beds and will include the following:

Expansion of obstetrical beds from 21 to 30 beds

Expansion of intensive care beds from 16 to 20 beds

Expansion of NICU from 10 open bays to 11 private rooms and 3 bays

Expansion of medical/surgical services by adding 42 new medical/surgical beds

The addition of 10 observation beds will allow for clinical decision care to be provided on a dedicated unit, reducing the number of observation patients occupying a licensed inpatient bed

Expansion of pre-admission testing will allow Bon Secours to see more patients, more efficiently before surgery to support improved surgical outcomes

Relocation of an open MRI to St. Francis Medical Center’s campus, which will be the only Bon Secours open MRI south of the James River

The $108 million expansion received Certificate of Public Need approval in 2019 and construction is expected to be complete in early 2024.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.