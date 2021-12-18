Healthcare Pros
Angel Tree
Woman sentenced to 10 years in prison for $1.5M fraud plot

31-year-old Farren Gaddis Ricketts was sentenced to 10 years in prison after plotting to...
31-year-old Farren Gaddis Ricketts was sentenced to 10 years in prison after plotting to defraud the government out of more than $1.5 million in pandemic-related unemployment benefits(Storyblocks)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 18, 2021 at 4:37 PM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
ABINGDON, Va. (AP) - Federal prosecutors say a Virginia woman who plotted to defraud the government out of more than $1.5 million in pandemic-related unemployment benefits has been sentenced to 10 years in prison and ordered to pay restitution.

A Justice Department news release says 31-year-old Farren Gaddis Ricketts of Jonesville and her co-conspirators devised a scheme to collect personal identification information and then submit unemployment claims to the Virginia Employment Commission website for individuals who were ineligible to receive pandemic unemployment benefits, including inmates in state prisons.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

