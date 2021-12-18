White Christmas chances look bleak for 2021 in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - If you’re dreaming of a white Christmas, you will likely need to keep dreaming in 2021 if you live in Central Virginia.

With one week to go until Christmas Day, all signs point to temperatures that will be too warm for snow across the Commonwealth this year. In fact, we are expecting high temperatures Christmas Day in the upper 50s!

Historically, a white Christmas is rare in RVA. Based on climatology, Richmond has about a 7% chance for a white Christmas in any given year.

A white Christmas is defined as having 1 inch of snow on the ground at 7am on Christmas morning. Snow does not actually need to be falling on Christmas Day for it to be considered a white Christmas.

The last time we officially had a white Christmas in Richmond was 2009, when two inches of snow remained on the ground from a snowstorm on December 18-19, 2009.

It snowed late on Christmas Day in 2010, but the snow did not arrive in time for an official white Christmas that year.

If you’re dreaming of a white Christmas, just remember there is always next year.

