Healthcare Pros
Angel Tree
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Super Fan
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertisement

Virginia man pleads guilty in illegal gun sales plot

According to court documents, from June 2019 through June 2020, 23-year-old Kevin Staton Jr. of...
According to court documents, from June 2019 through June 2020, 23-year-old Kevin Staton Jr. of Chesapeake engaged in buying and selling firearms without a license.(Unsplash)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 18, 2021 at 4:24 PM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) - Federal prosecutors say a Virginia man pleaded guilty on Friday to conspiracy to make false statements in connection with 45 firearm transactions.

According to court documents, from June 2019 through June 2020, 23-year-old Kevin Staton Jr. of Chesapeake engaged in buying and selling firearms without a license.

Prosecutors say at least 15 of the 45 firearms Staton bought were recovered from crime scenes. He’s scheduled for sentencing in April 2022.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Most Read

Investigators allege 35-year-old Anthony Robinson of D.C. is a serial killer, connected to...
Police in Virginia arrest ‘shopping cart killer,’ believe there may be other victims
The discovery of a copper box was made just after 7 a.m. by crew members working to disassemble...
Crews dismantling Lee pedestal may have found 1887 time capsule
A threat of violence sweeping the country has caught the attention of schools and law...
News to Know for Dec. 17: TikTok school threats; Richmond gun violence; Another warm December day
An underaged boy faces multiple charges for having a gun on school grounds.
Henrico student charged with having gun on school grounds
Virginia State Police (FILE)
Driver killed after striking tree along I-95

Latest News

31-year-old Farren Gaddis Ricketts was sentenced to 10 years in prison after plotting to...
Woman sentenced to 10 years in prison for $1.5M fraud plot
Police were looking for Jeremy Yates, 21 after an emergency custody order was issued on Friday.
Investigation underway after man is killed in deputy-involved shooting
25 students participate in 1st annual ‘Kids, Cops Holiday Shop’ program
25 students participate in 1st annual ‘Kids, Cops Holiday Shop’ program
Christmas tree recycling and disposal programs are set to begin after the holidays
CVMA offering free Christmas tree recycling, disposal in Central Virginia