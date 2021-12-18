Virginia man pleads guilty in illegal gun sales plot

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) - Federal prosecutors say a Virginia man pleaded guilty on Friday to conspiracy to make false statements in connection with 45 firearm transactions.

According to court documents, from June 2019 through June 2020, 23-year-old Kevin Staton Jr. of Chesapeake engaged in buying and selling firearms without a license.

Prosecutors say at least 15 of the 45 firearms Staton bought were recovered from crime scenes. He’s scheduled for sentencing in April 2022.

