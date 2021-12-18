Teenage girl killed, man injured in late night shooting

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Richmond Police Department is investigating a deadly, double shooting Saturday.

Detectives say that the shooting happened around midnight, on the 1100 block of St. James Street, in the Gilpin neighborhood.

Officers discovered two victims suffering from gunshot wounds.

RPD says that a female in her late teens was shot and pronounced dead at the scene, and a man suffered a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

No suspect details have been released.

This is a developing story.

