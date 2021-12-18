Healthcare Pros
Teenage girl killed, man injured in late night shooting

If you know anything, call Major Crimes Detective A. Coates (804) 646-0729 or contact Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones also may be used.(MGN)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Dec. 18, 2021 at 7:56 AM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Richmond Police Department is investigating a deadly, double shooting Saturday.

Detectives say that the shooting happened around midnight, on the 1100 block of St. James Street, in the Gilpin neighborhood.

Officers discovered two victims suffering from gunshot wounds.

RPD says that a female in her late teens was shot and pronounced dead at the scene, and a man suffered a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

No suspect details have been released.

This is a developing story.

