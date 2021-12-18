Healthcare Pros
Saturday evening forecast: a few showers

Big Cooldown Sunday, after some early morning rain
By Andrew Freiden
Published: Dec. 18, 2021 at 5:37 AM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Rain will continue on and off this evening and overnight, with a sharp cooldown for Sunday.

Saturday Evening/Night: Cloudy with showers at any point.Temperatures hold in the upper 50s, then drop late tonight to around 50° by daybreak.

Sunday: Light morning rain , then a dry midday and afternoo. Chilly air returns. North wind 10-20mph. Lows in the upper 40s, highs in the upper 40s. (Morning Rain Chance: 70%)

Monday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the upper 20s, highs in the mid 40s.

Tuesday: Partly sunny. Lows in the low 30s, highs in the upper 40s.

Wednesday: Partly sunny, with a chance of rain in the morning. Best rain chance is in SE VA. Lows in the low to mid 30s, highs near 50. Rain Chance 30%

Thursday: Partly sunny. Lows in the low 30s, highs in the upper 40s.

Friday: Partly Sunny. Lows in the upper 20s, highs in the mid 50s

Saturday: Merry Christmas! Partly sunny and warmer than average. Highs in the mid to upper 50s

