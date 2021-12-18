Healthcare Pros
Police search for man reported missing by family

Joseph Russell
Joseph Russell(Richmond Police)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Dec. 17, 2021 at 7:04 PM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond police are searching for a man who was reported missing by his family.

Joseph Russell, 36, was reported missing earlier this week after his family had not spoken with him since August.

Police said Russell suffers from mental health issues.

Russell has been known to frequent the area near the Church Hill North neighborhood.

He also has tattoos on his left arm.

Anyone with information is asked to call Major Crimes Detective C. Key at (804) 646-6764 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

