Poe Museum to unveil 60 new artifacts in honor of 2022 Centennial

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - In honor of the 2022 Centennial of the Poe Museum in Richmond, the museum has recently been gifted 60 new artifacts to add to its collection.

Some of the pieces include Edgar Allen Poe’s pocket watch, the engagement ring Poe gave to his last fiancee shortly before his death, a portrait of Poe painted by his friend after his death, and a fragment of Poe’s coffin - which fell off as Poe’s remains were being located 26 years after his death.

Literary collector Susan Jaffe Tane donated the artifacts, and they will be unveiled on April 28, 2022, at a special UnHappy Hour to be held on the 100th anniversary of the museum’s opening.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.