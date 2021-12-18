Healthcare Pros
Piedmont Health District offering COVID-19 testing event in Prince Edward County

The event will be held on Dec. 20 from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. at the Prince Edward-Farmville Youth Association gymnasium located at 2750 Layne Street.
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Dec. 18, 2021 at 11:08 AM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
FARMVILLE, Va. (WWBT) - The Piedmont Health District is offering a COVID-19 testing event in Prince Edward County.

The event will be held on Dec. 20 from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. at the Prince Edward-Farmville Youth Association gymnasium located at 2750 Layne Street.

The health district says tests are free and available on a first-come, first-served basis. Walk-ins will be accepted, and no insurance is needed.

The health district adds that the three-day PCR test will be used during this event and that testing is available for people of all ages. However, children under 18 should be accompanied by a parent or guardian.

Those who want to learn more about COVID-19 testing, or who want to see a list of testing locations can click here.

