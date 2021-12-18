Kesha set to perform at Altria Theater

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Grammy-nominated pop superstar Kesha recently announced her Spring 2022 tour dates - this time she’s making a stop in RVA.

The tour kicks off on March 21 in Milwaukee, WI and Kesha will make her way to Richmond to perform at the Altria Theater on March 27 at 8:00 p.m.

Tickets are already on sale, and available for purchase online, or at the Box Office, Monday to Friday from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at 6 North Laurel Street.

The tour leads into Kesha’s second Weird and Wonderful Rainbow Ride cruise which will set sail for 4 days from Miami to the Bahamas from April 1-5.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.