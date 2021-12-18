Investigation underway after woman was shot on I-64

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Virginia State Police are asking for the public’s help after a woman was shot on I-64 in the City of Richmond on Friday night.

Troopers say a red Hyundai Sonata was traveling west on I-64 when a vehicle pulled up alongside and a passenger in that vehicle began firing at the Sonata.

The shooting took place in the westbound lanes of I-64 prior to the Shockoe Valley Bridge at 11:00 p.m., and at least a dozen rounds were fired at the Sonata.

A 35-year-old Henrico County woman was identified as the driver of the Sonata. She was transported to VCU Medical Center for a serious, but non-life-threatening injury.

Troopers say the suspect vehicle is described as a late-model matte gray Jeep Compass or Cherokee with dark tinted windows and was last seen speeding away on I-64.

