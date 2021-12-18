Investigation underway after man is killed in deputy-involved shooting

RAPPAHANNOCK COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - An investigation by Virginia State Police is underway after a Culpeper man died following a police chase that ended in a rollover crash.

Police were looking for Jeremy Yates, 21 after an emergency custody order was issued on Friday.

When deputies tried to pull Yates over in Madison County - he fled.

Police say Yates started firing shots at passing cars as they chased him into Rappahannock. He also fired shots at Rappahannock and Culpeper County deputies.

Culpeper deputies returned fire, then Yates crashed into an embankment near Slate Mills Road.

Deputies attempted to render aid, but Yates died at the scene.

Police say they recovered two handguns from Yate’s Chevrolet Colorado, and that no deputies or citizens reported any injuries during the shootout.

The Medical Examiner is working to determine the cause and manner of death, but the investigation is still ongoing.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.