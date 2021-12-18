Healthcare Pros
Forecast: Last warm day before big cool down

Rain chances increase tonight and into Sunday AM
By Sophia Armata
Published: Dec. 18, 2021 at 5:37 AM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A warm but cloudy Saturday ahead.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy and warm with a few showers possible late in the afternoon and evening. Highs in the mid 60s. Record is 75 set back in 2006. (PM Rain Chance: 30%)

Sunday: Showers likely during the morning ending mid afternoon and breezy. Chilly air returns. North wind 10-20mph. Lows in the low 40s, highs in the upper 40s. (Rain Chance: 70%)

Monday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the upper 20s, highs in the mid 40s.

Tuesday: Partly sunny. Lows in the low 30s, highs in the upper 40s.

Wednesday: Partly sunny. Lows in the low to mid 30s, highs near 50.

Thursday: Partly sunny. Lows in the low 30s, highs in the upper 40s.

Friday: Partly to mostly cloudy with a chance of a few showers in the evening. Lows in the low 30s, highs in the low 50s. (PM Rain Chance: 30%)

Saturday: Merry Christmas! Partly sunny with a chance of a few showers. Lows in the low 30s, highs in the mid 40s. (Rain Chance: 20%)

