Five arrested in Graves Co. tornado theft case

Linda K. Morris (top left), Kaitlyn R. Moore (top middle), Kevin Stowe (top right), Lynne E. Bailey Jr (bottom left) and Ronnie D. White (bottom right).(Graves County Sheriff's Office)
By Lucas Sellem
Published: Dec. 18, 2021 at 3:55 PM EST
MAYFIELD, Ky. (KFVS) - The Graves County Sheriff’s Office arrested five suspects for theft of personal property and loading vehicles that were destroyed by the tornado.

On the afternoon of Friday, December 17, Graves County Sheriff’s Deputies were alerted to suspicious activity in the area of Cardinal and Pritchett Road.

This was an area that was hit hard by the recent tornado.

Sheriff’s deputies from Calloway and Graves Counties, along with Kentucky State Police Troopers quickly converged onto the area and found a group in motion, towing several damaged vehicles attempting to leave the area.

According to deputies, they were stopped at the Pritchett Road and US Hwy 45 South intersection.

Sheriff’s deputies and troopers found a variety of personal items belonging to tornado victims, including some household goods, new shoes, muddy change, cooper wiring and other items.

They were also towing several vehicles that were owned by tornado victims that have been displaced by the tornado, in the hospital, and/or deceased.

The suspects and their charges were as follows:

  • Kevin Stowe, age 55, of Union City, Tenn. - Theft of Automobile, Theft of Motor Vehicle Registration Plate.
  • Ronnie D. White, age 57, of Hickman, Ky. - Theft by Unlawful Taking Automobiles.
  • Lynne E. Bailey Jr, ag 56, of Hickman, Ky. - Theft by Unlawful Taking Automobiles.
  • Kaitly R. Moore, age 29, hometown unknown - Theft by Unlawful Taking (Automobile), Possession of Methamphetamine, Tampering with Physical Evidence.
  • Linda K. Morris, age 52, of Dresden, Tenn. - Theft by Unlawful Taking Automobile, Possession of Methamphetamine, Operating on a Suspended License, Theft by Unlawful Taking (Personal Property).

The suspects were transported and lodged at out of county jails.

The Graves County Sheriff’s Office says the case remains under investigation.

