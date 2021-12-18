Healthcare Pros
Angel Tree
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Super Fan
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertisement

Driver killed after striking tree along I-95

Virginia State Police (FILE)
Virginia State Police (FILE)(WVIR)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Dec. 17, 2021 at 9:38 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLONIAL HEIGHTS, Va. (WWBT) - Virginia State Police said a driver was killed after striking a tree along Interstate 95 on Friday.

Police were called just after 6:30 p.m. on Dec. 17 to a single-vehicle crash in Colonial Heights.

A vehicle heading south on the interstate near mile marker 54 ran off the right side and hit a tree, police said.

The driver died at the scene.

The crash is being investigated.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

Investigators allege 35-year-old Anthony Robinson of D.C. is a serial killer, connected to...
Police in Virginia arrest ‘shopping cart killer,’ believe there may be other victims
A threat of violence sweeping the country has caught the attention of schools and law...
News to Know for Dec. 17: TikTok school threats; Richmond gun violence; Another warm December day
The discovery of a copper box was made just after 7 a.m. by crew members working to disassemble...
Crews dismantling Lee pedestal may have found 1887 time capsule
In a press conference Thursday, The Richmond Coalition of Police asked Richmond Police Chief...
Richmond Coalition of Police asks Chief Smith to resign
Police lights
Man found shot to death on Richmond sidewalk

Latest News

Traffic
VDOT to lift most lane closures around holidays
Police say a driver ran a red light and crashed into a Richmond school bus Thursday morning. ...
Police: Driver runs red light, crashes into Richmond school bus
Virginia State Police car
Virginia State Police investigate fatal crash in Orange County
Rescue crews are on the scene of a crash involving a box truck and two other vehicles on...
Multi-vehicle crash slows morning commute on I-95 in Richmond