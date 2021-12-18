Driver killed after striking tree along I-95
COLONIAL HEIGHTS, Va. (WWBT) - Virginia State Police said a driver was killed after striking a tree along Interstate 95 on Friday.
Police were called just after 6:30 p.m. on Dec. 17 to a single-vehicle crash in Colonial Heights.
A vehicle heading south on the interstate near mile marker 54 ran off the right side and hit a tree, police said.
The driver died at the scene.
The crash is being investigated.
