CVMA offering free Christmas tree recycling, disposal in Central Virginia

Christmas tree recycling and disposal programs are set to begin after the holidays
Christmas tree recycling and disposal programs are set to begin after the holidays(Pixabay)
By Joi Bass
Published: Dec. 18, 2021 at 3:20 PM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - For those in Central Virginia looking for a way to recycle their Christmas tree or properly dispose of it after the holidays - The Central Virginia Waste Management Authority has got you covered!

CVWMA’s member jurisdictions will be offering free Christmas tree recycling and disposal programs - these are open only to residents of the sponsored localities.

All ornaments, lights, tinsel, and hardware must be removed from all trees prior to dropoff. Most facilities will recycle the trees into free mulch.

To see a list of where these programs will be available, click here.

