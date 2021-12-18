Colonial Downs to invest over $400 million, creating hundreds of jobs in Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Colonial Downs Group is set to expand in Virginia in early 2022 with two groundbreaking events in Dumfries and Emporia.

These development projects would increase tax revenues and create over 700 permanent jobs.

Colonial Downs will invest more than $429 million in developing a new gaming and entertainment destination in Dumfries with the Rose Gaming Resort project. When fully built, the resort would include up to a 350-room hotel, eight bars, and restaurants, a cultural venue, a space for meetings and events, and over 80 acres of green space with miles of bike and fitness trails, athletic fields, and a playground.

The Rose Gaming Resort would generate an estimated $59 million in annual tax revenues and have more than 600 team members.

Colonial Downs Group says they will invest more than $20 million developing a Rosie’s Gaming Emporium in Emporia, following a successful voter referendum in November. The Emporia Rosie’s would have 150 gaming machines with state-of-the-art graphics and the latest technology. The gaming emporium would generate an estimated $600,000 in annual tax revenue and have more than 100 team members.

The groundbreaking event in Dumfries is slated for Jan. 11, and the one in Emporia is scheduled for the first quarter of 2022.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.