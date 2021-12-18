Healthcare Pros
Beyond Fitness With Sabrina hosts single parent gift giveaway

By Dominga Murray
Published: Dec. 18, 2021 at 6:39 PM EST
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Single parents are being celebrated in Albemarle County on Saturday, December 18.

Beyond Fitness With Sabrina hosted a single parent Christmas giveaway at the Center at Belvedere.

People pulled their cars up to the side of the building and loaded them with Christmas presents. Some of the gifts included clothes, shoes, and gift cards.

This is an effort to lift up parents who know what it’s like to raise children alone.

“Single parents every single year are always working around the clock to make sure their kids have what they need to make it just a perfect Christmas. So, this year instead of donating to the toy drives, I really wanted to do something for the people behind the scenes, and that’s the single parents,” event organizer, Sabrina Feggans said.

Parents who came out to the event were overjoyed to have gifts to make Christmas this year so special.

