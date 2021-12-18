25 students participate in 1st annual ‘Kids, Cops Holiday Shop’ program

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - On Dec. 18, 25 students participated in the 1st annual Kids and Cops Holiday Shop program.

The program, which is sponsored by The Henrico Police Athletic League and Walmart (Brook Road), helps Henrico PAL staff and Henrico Police officers identify deserving youth that would benefit from extra assistance during the holiday season.

Children and their families met Henrico PAL staff, police officers, and volunteers at the Walmart located at 7901 Brook Road and were assisted in their shopping experience. Each child was allowed to spend $100 on items of their choice.

