Healthcare Pros
Angel Tree
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Super Fan
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertisement

25 students participate in 1st annual ‘Kids, Cops Holiday Shop’ program

Children and their families met Henrico PAL staff, police officers, and volunteers at the...
Children and their families met Henrico PAL staff, police officers, and volunteers at the Walmart located at 7901 Brook Road and were assisted in their shopping experience.(wwny)
By Joi Bass
Published: Dec. 18, 2021 at 11:37 AM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - On Dec. 18, 25 students participated in the 1st annual Kids and Cops Holiday Shop program.

The program, which is sponsored by The Henrico Police Athletic League and Walmart (Brook Road), helps Henrico PAL staff and Henrico Police officers identify deserving youth that would benefit from extra assistance during the holiday season.

Children and their families met Henrico PAL staff, police officers, and volunteers at the Walmart located at 7901 Brook Road and were assisted in their shopping experience. Each child was allowed to spend $100 on items of their choice.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

Investigators allege 35-year-old Anthony Robinson of D.C. is a serial killer, connected to...
Police in Virginia arrest ‘shopping cart killer,’ believe there may be other victims
The discovery of a copper box was made just after 7 a.m. by crew members working to disassemble...
Crews dismantling Lee pedestal may have found 1887 time capsule
A threat of violence sweeping the country has caught the attention of schools and law...
News to Know for Dec. 17: TikTok school threats; Richmond gun violence; Another warm December day
An underaged boy faces multiple charges for having a gun on school grounds.
Henrico student charged with having gun on school grounds
Virginia State Police (FILE)
Driver killed after striking tree along I-95

Latest News

The event will be held on Dec. 20 from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. at the Prince Edward-Farmville...
Piedmont Health District offering COVID-19 testing event in Prince Edward County
Troopers say the shooting occurred Dec. 18 at 11:00 p.m. on I-64 prior to the Shockoe Valley...
Investigation underway after woman was shot on I-64
If you know anything, call Major Crimes Detective A. Coates (804) 646-0729 or contact Crime...
Teenage girl killed, man injured in late night shooting
An underaged boy faces multiple charges for having a gun on school grounds.
Henrico student charged with having gun on school grounds