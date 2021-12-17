Healthcare Pros
VSU administrators donate bikes to children

All the bikes went to kids in need in the community.
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Dec. 16, 2021 at 9:14 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ETTRICK, Va. (WWBT) - Virginia State University employees spread some holiday cheer to children in Petersburg.

As part of a “VSU Gives back” holiday initiative, administrators purchased and collected more than 30 bikes.

All the bikes went to kids in need in the community.

Coordinators say they hope the bikes offer an uplifting experience to kids, and that it encourages them to get outside and exercise.

