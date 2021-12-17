Healthcare Pros
Virginia’s unemployment rate drops to 3.4%, lowest since start of pandemic

Virginia Employment Commission
Virginia Employment Commission(WDBJ7)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Dec. 17, 2021 at 3:54 PM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - In November, Virginia’s unemployment rate dropped to 3.4%, the lowest it has been since the start of the pandemic.

Governor Ralph Northam made the announcement Friday, saying that the rate is 2.4 percentage points below the rate from one year ago.

“The Commonwealth’s unemployment rate has decreased once again, for the eighteenth month in a row and to its lowest level since the COVID-19 pandemic began,” said Northam. “Virginia continues to remain a place where both businesses and workers can thrive—and these numbers prove that.”

A release said the labor force increased by 2,706 to 4,259,504, as the number of unemployed residents decreased by 8,627 to 145,605.

For more information, click here.

