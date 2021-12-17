VCU Police investigating string of vehicle thefts

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Virginia Commonwealth University (VCU) Police are investigating after a string of vehicle thefts in the last month.

An alert was sent to students and staff on Friday regarding the matter. Police said the department has received an increased number of reports of motor vehicle thefts.

“In each case, drivers left their vehicles running and unattended with the keys inside,” the email stated.

Officers have increased patrols in the area, but are encouraging drivers to be mindful of their surroundings and securing their vehicles.

“Please turn off and lock your vehicle when it’s not in use,” the email said. “Even if you only need to leave it briefly, leaving it on for any amount of time makes it susceptible to theft. Should you plan on meeting a delivery driver at your residence or office, try to meet them at their car so they don’t feel compelled to leave it running.”

According to VCU police, officers patrol the Monroe Park and VCU campuses 24/7 and will continue to do so during the winter break.

The following safety tips were offered:

Lock your vehicle’s doors and close all windows; 80% of stolen cars are unlocked.

Never leave valuables in sight. Secure laptops, cell phones, purses, book bags and anything else of value in a lockable trunk or take the items with you when you leave your vehicle.

Consider an antitheft device.

Park in well-lit, busy areas. Never leave your car parked in a travel lane.

Do not store spare keys in/on your car, or in your car’s gas compartment. Thieves know where to look for them.

Never leave your car unattended and running. Late model vehicles do not require the same amount of engine warm-up time as earlier models. Convenience is not worth the risk.

According to the VCU Alert website, the most recent theft occurred Thurs., Dec. 16 around 4:18 p.m in the 900 block of W. Grace Street.

Police said the victim parked their black 2014 Ford Fusion on the street and left the keys inside with the vehicle running. When the owner returned, the vehicle was gone.

Anyone with information regarding these thefts, can contact VCU Police at (804) 828-828-1234 or by submitting tips on the LiveSafe app. Anonymous tips are also accepted.

