Va. DMV: Systems up and running after brief network outage

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - On Friday afternoon the Virginia Department of Motor Vehicle announced it was investigating possible technical difficulties.

The announcement was posted on the agency’s social media pages.

“Alert! DMV is investigating possible technical difficulties with agency services. Please standby for further information,” a Facebook post read.

According to a DMV spokeswoman, the systems are back up and running after a brief network outage.

