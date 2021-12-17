Healthcare Pros
Angel Tree
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Super Fan
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertisement

Va. DMV: Systems up and running after brief network outage

Virginia DMV
Virginia DMV(WHSV)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Dec. 17, 2021 at 3:19 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - On Friday afternoon the Virginia Department of Motor Vehicle announced it was investigating possible technical difficulties.

The announcement was posted on the agency’s social media pages.

“Alert! DMV is investigating possible technical difficulties with agency services. Please standby for further information,” a Facebook post read.

Alert! DMV is investigating possible technical difficulties with agency services. Please standby for further information.

Posted by VirginiaDMV on Friday, December 17, 2021

According to a DMV spokeswoman, the systems are back up and running after a brief network outage.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

Investigators allege 35-year-old Anthony Robinson of D.C. is a serial killer, connected to...
Police in Virginia arrest ‘shopping cart killer,’ believe there may be other victims
In a press conference Thursday, The Richmond Coalition of Police asked Richmond Police Chief...
Richmond Coalition of Police asks Chief Smith to resign
Police lights
Man found shot to death on Richmond sidewalk
A threat of violence sweeping the country has caught the attention of schools and law...
News to Know for Dec. 17: TikTok school threats; Richmond gun violence; Another warm December day
Rescue crews are on the scene of a crash involving a box truck and two other vehicles on...
Multi-vehicle crash slows morning commute on I-95 in Richmond

Latest News

RPS will distribute more than 4,000 meals for students this winter break
RPS to distribute 4,000+ meal kits ahead of winter break
VCU Police logo
VCU Police investigating string of vehicle thefts
Richmond police spread some holiday cheer on Friday morning.
RPD officers deliver toys to children
Virginia Employment Commission
Virginia’s unemployment rate drops to 3.4%, lowest since start of pandemic
Brando Pastor Batz
Henrico man charged with abducting 17-year-old girl