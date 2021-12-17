Healthcare Pros
Va. DMV looking into possible technical difficulties with services

Virginia DMV
Virginia DMV(WHSV)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Dec. 17, 2021 at 3:19 PM EST
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - On Friday afternoon the Virginia Department of Motor Vehicle announced it was investigating possible technical difficulties.

The announcement was posted on the agency’s social media pages.

“Alert! DMV is investigating possible technical difficulties with agency services. Please standby for further information,” a Facebook post read.

This is a developing story. Check back later for updates.

