RPS to distribute 4,000+ meal kits ahead of winter break

RPS will distribute more than 4,000 meals for students this winter break
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Dec. 17, 2021 at 4:43 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - More than 4,000 five-day meal kits will be distributed to students by Richmond Public Schools (RPS) ahead of the winter break.

On Friday, leaders with RPS announced those meal kits would be distributed at four schools across the city on Friday and Saturday.

“Each RPS student under 18 is eligible for two 5-day kits or 10 days of meals,” a news release said. “These meal kits will include, USDA-approved, kid-friendly, breakfast snacks, lunches, and milk, and serve as a replacement for school-provided meals during the school year.”

Students and their families can pick up the meals starting Friday, Dec. 17 from 3:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. or Saturday, Dec. 18 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the following schools:

  • Thomas H. Henderson Middle, located at 4319 Old Brook Road, Richmond, Va
  • Broad Rock Elementary, located at 4615 Ferguson Lane, Richmond, Va
  • Cardinal Elementary, located at 1745 Catalina Drive, Richmond, Va
  • Martin Luther King, Jr. Middle, located at 1000 Mosby Street, Richmond, Va

“No child should have to worry about where their next meal is going to come from,” said Superintendent Jason Kamras, “especially not during the holidays.”

Meals will be provided on a first-come, first-serve basis and will be distributed while supplies last.

If there are any remaining meals, they will be donated to RPS families facing housing instability and local nonprofits.

For more information, click here.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

