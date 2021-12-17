RPD officers deliver toys to children

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond police spread some holiday cheer on Friday morning.

Officers from the First Precinct handed out toys in several neighborhoods, including Mosby, Whitcomb, Fairfield and Creighton.

It’s part of an annual tradition started by Officer Early and his family.

Officer Early says he hopes to encourage others to follow in the giving spirit and believes it’s essential to foster positive relationships between residents and police.

