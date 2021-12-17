Healthcare Pros
Angel Tree
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Super Fan
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertisement

RPD officers deliver toys to children

Richmond police spread some holiday cheer on Friday morning.
Richmond police spread some holiday cheer on Friday morning.(NBC12)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Dec. 17, 2021 at 4:11 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond police spread some holiday cheer on Friday morning.

Officers from the First Precinct handed out toys in several neighborhoods, including Mosby, Whitcomb, Fairfield and Creighton.

Richmond police spread some holiday cheer on Friday morning.
Richmond police spread some holiday cheer on Friday morning.(NBC12)

It’s part of an annual tradition started by Officer Early and his family.

Officer Early says he hopes to encourage others to follow in the giving spirit and believes it’s essential to foster positive relationships between residents and police.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

Investigators allege 35-year-old Anthony Robinson of D.C. is a serial killer, connected to...
Police in Virginia arrest ‘shopping cart killer,’ believe there may be other victims
In a press conference Thursday, The Richmond Coalition of Police asked Richmond Police Chief...
Richmond Coalition of Police asks Chief Smith to resign
Police lights
Man found shot to death on Richmond sidewalk
A threat of violence sweeping the country has caught the attention of schools and law...
News to Know for Dec. 17: TikTok school threats; Richmond gun violence; Another warm December day
Rescue crews are on the scene of a crash involving a box truck and two other vehicles on...
Multi-vehicle crash slows morning commute on I-95 in Richmond

Latest News

This year, the Dominion Energy GardenFest of Lights took the number two spot in USA Today’s 10...
Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden voted one of the best holiday light shows in nation
All the bikes went to kids in need in the community.
VSU administrators donate bikes to children
Chesterfield County Fire Department is urging everyone to exercise caution when it comes to...
2021 Holiday Homes: Your guide to dazzling displays in Central Va.
Holiday Homes: 2505 Pine Grove Drive Henrico
Holiday Homes: 2505 Pine Grove Drive Henrico