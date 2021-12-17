Healthcare Pros
Angel Tree
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Super Fan
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertisement

Police in Virginia arrest ‘shopping cart killer,’ believe there may be other victims

Investigators allege 35-year-old Anthony Robinson of D.C. is a serial killer, connected to...
Investigators allege 35-year-old Anthony Robinson of D.C. is a serial killer, connected to murders in Harrisonburg and the deaths of at least two other women in the Washington, D.C. area.(Fairfax County Police)
By NBC12 Newsroom and WHSV Newsroom
Published: Dec. 17, 2021 at 12:25 PM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FAIRFAX, Va. (WWBT/WHSV) - Police in Virginia say they have arrested a serial killer and are now looking to identify other victims.

Officials from D.C., Harrisonburg and Fairfax held a press conference Friday afternoon on what they are calling the “shopping cart killer.”

Investigators allege 35-year-old Anthony Robinson of D.C. is a serial killer, connected to murders in Harrisonburg and the deaths of at least two other women in the Washington, D.C. area.

Police are calling Robinson the shopping cart killer because they say he transports their bodies to their final resting place in a shopping cart. Police say another commonality is that Robinson allegedly meets his victims on dating sites and takes them to motels.

“He preys on the weak, he preys on the vulnerable, and he does unspeakable things with his victims,” said Chief Kevin Davis with the Fairfax County Police Department.

Fairfax County police say bodies were discovered Wednesday in a container near a shopping cart...
Fairfax County police say bodies were discovered Wednesday in a container near a shopping cart in the woods.(Fairfax County Police)

Human remains were found Wednesday tucked away in an isolated wooded area, according to the Fairfax County Police Department. The remains were in a container near a shopping cart in the 2400 block of Fairhaven Avenue in the Alexandria section of Fairfax County and are tied to Robinson.

One victim in Fairfax County has been identified as Cheyenne Brown. Video surveillance confirms the victim and suspect were together on the D.C. Metro before Brown’s disappearance that was reported 10 days ago.

The other body found in Fairfax has not yet been identified, but investigators are collecting evidence for physical DNA.

Robinson is held at Rockingham-Harrisonburg Regional Jail. Officials say they are “working backwards” to find investigate these deaths further and see if there are other potential victims.

“There is no doubt in my mind that these are not the only women,” said Chief Davis, adding that Robinson had addresses in New York, Prince George’s County and D.C.

Anyone with additional information on the case is encouraged to contact Major Crimes with the Fairfax County Police Department at 703-246-7800.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

In a press conference Thursday, The Richmond Coalition of Police asked Richmond Police Chief...
Richmond Coalition of Police asks Chief Smith to resign
Police lights
Man found shot to death on Richmond sidewalk
A threat of violence sweeping the country has caught the attention of schools and law...
News to Know for Dec. 17: TikTok school threats; Richmond gun violence; Another warm December day
Rescue crews are on the scene of a crash involving a box truck and two other vehicles on...
Multi-vehicle crash slows morning commute on I-95 in Richmond
According to the West Virginia Fusion Center, at this time, there are no known threats or...
Increased law enforcement presence at some Central Va. schools Friday following TikTok threat

Latest News

A six-story multi-purpose building will be constructed on site for employee amenities, along...
CoStar Group expanding campus, adding 2,000 jobs to Richmond location
CoStar Group expansion in Richmond
The discovery of a copper box was made just after 7 a.m. by crew members working to disassemble...
Crews dismantling Lee pedestal may have found 1887 time capsule
This year, the Dominion Energy GardenFest of Lights took the number two spot in USA Today’s 10...
Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden voted one of the best holiday light shows in nation