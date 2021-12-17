Nearly 3,500 new COVID cases reported throughout Virginia in last 24 hours

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Nearly 3,500 new coronavirus cases were reported throughout Virginia in the last 24 hours, just a week away from Christmas.

The Virginia Department of Health is reporting 1,013,390 total cases of COVID-19 in Virginia as of Dec. 17, 2021, dating to the beginning of the pandemic in March 2020.

On Friday, 3,457 new cases were reported since the day before. If you would like to see a breakdown of cases among vaccinated, partially vaccinated, and fully vaccinated people, click here.

NOTE: VDH is now only updating the cases and testing dashboard Monday through Friday.

Since the pandemic began, there have been 15,025 deaths. Fifty-eight people have died in just the last two days.

Currently, there are 1,403 patients hospitalized including those with pending coronavirus tests. That data is from the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association.

On Friday, the 7-day testing positivity rate was down slightly from earlier in the week, at 8.6%. Here’s an explanation of Virginia’s positivity rate

There are a total of 5,892 outbreaks that have happened since the pandemic began. More than 95,391 total COVID-19 cases in Virginia have been associated with an outbreak. VDH requires at least two confirmed cases to classify as an outbreak.

VDH continues to track testing: 10,849,554 PCR COVID-19 tests have been administered in the state. The department has a website designated for locating COVID-19 testing sites, view it here.

Central VA Case Highlights:

Chesterfield: 43,361 cases, 1,249 hospitalizations, 590 deaths

Henrico: 37,746 cases, 1,283 hospitalizations, 744 deaths

Richmond: 26,106 cases, 976 hospitalizations, 380 deaths

Hanover: 13,206 cases, 388 hospitalizations, 202 deaths

Petersburg: 5,257 cases, 202 hospitalizations, 107 deaths

Goochland: 2,308 cases, 78 hospitalizations, 32 deaths

