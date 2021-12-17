Healthcare Pros
Angel Tree
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Super Fan
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertisement

Nearly 3,500 new COVID cases reported throughout Virginia in last 24 hours

Nearly 3,500 new coronavirus cases were reported throughout Virginia in the last 24 hours, just...
Nearly 3,500 new coronavirus cases were reported throughout Virginia in the last 24 hours, just a week away from Christmas
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Nov. 15, 2021 at 4:02 PM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Nearly 3,500 new coronavirus cases were reported throughout Virginia in the last 24 hours, just a week away from Christmas.

The Virginia Department of Health is reporting 1,013,390 total cases of COVID-19 in Virginia as of Dec. 17, 2021, dating to the beginning of the pandemic in March 2020.

On Friday, 3,457 new cases were reported since the day before. If you would like to see a breakdown of cases among vaccinated, partially vaccinated, and fully vaccinated people, click here.

NOTE: VDH is now only updating the cases and testing dashboard Monday through Friday.

Since the pandemic began, there have been 15,025 deaths. Fifty-eight people have died in just the last two days.

Currently, there are 1,403 patients hospitalized including those with pending coronavirus tests. That data is from the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association.

On Friday, the 7-day testing positivity rate was down slightly from earlier in the week, at 8.6%. Here’s an explanation of Virginia’s positivity rate

There are a total of 5,892 outbreaks that have happened since the pandemic began. More than 95,391 total COVID-19 cases in Virginia have been associated with an outbreak. VDH requires at least two confirmed cases to classify as an outbreak.

VDH continues to track testing: 10,849,554 PCR COVID-19 tests have been administered in the state. The department has a website designated for locating COVID-19 testing sites, view it here.

To view NBC12′s latest COVID-19 coverage, click here.

Central VA Case Highlights:

  • Chesterfield: 43,361 cases, 1,249 hospitalizations, 590 deaths
  • Henrico: 37,746 cases, 1,283 hospitalizations, 744 deaths
  • Richmond: 26,106 cases, 976 hospitalizations, 380 deaths
  • Hanover: 13,206 cases, 388 hospitalizations, 202 deaths
  • Petersburg: 5,257 cases, 202 hospitalizations, 107 deaths
  • Goochland: 2,308 cases, 78 hospitalizations, 32 deaths

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

In a press conference Thursday, The Richmond Coalition of Police asked Richmond Police Chief...
Richmond Coalition of Police asks Chief Smith to resign
Police lights
Man found shot to death on Richmond sidewalk
Rescue crews are on the scene of a crash involving a box truck and two other vehicles on...
Multi-vehicle crash slows morning commute on I-95 in Richmond
Police say a driver ran a red light and crashed into a Richmond school bus Thursday morning. ...
Police: Driver runs red light, crashes into Richmond school bus
Virginia State Police (FILE)
Man dies after vehicle crashes into wood line, overturns

Latest News

The Richmond-Henrico Health Districts is expanding access to at-home COVID-19 tests, along with...
Richmond-Henrico Health Districts expand access to at-home COVID tests
FILE - This illustration provided by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) in...
‘That’s someone’s mother, father...’: Virginia surpasses 15,000 COVID-19 deaths
virus
‘That’s someone’s mother, father...’: Virginia surpasses 15,000 COVID-19 deaths
COVID-19 vaccine.
1 year later, progress still to be made with vaccine distribution in Virginia