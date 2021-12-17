Healthcare Pros
Angel Tree
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Super Fan
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertisement

Missing man from hunting trip found dead after Tennessee tornadoes

Hall’s family is sending the message to continue praying and hoping for a miracle.
Hall’s family is sending the message to continue praying and hoping for a miracle.(WCTV)
By Emma Wheeler and Debra Dolan
Published: Dec. 17, 2021 at 11:57 AM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV/Gray News) – A man from Tallahassee that went missing after tornadoes struck Tennessee has been found dead.

According to WCTV, Jamie Hall was on a duck hunting trip with eight members of his family when tornadoes destroyed the resort where they were staying.

His brother-in-law and nephew, Steve and Grayson Gunn, were also killed in the storm.

Dozens of family members and friends gathered at Hall’s childhood church Thursday for a vigil to celebrate and remember his life.

“It was one of the greatest things I’ve seen, to see how my father’s touched everybody’s life,” said his son, Jamie Hall Jr.

His daughter, Kayla Hall, said seeing the outpouring of support has given the family strength.

“It made me the happiest daddy’s girl in the world to know everybody was out there for my daddy,” she said.

His other daughter, Ashleigh Hall, said her father always wanted to joke around, keep up with the trends and was always thinking of others.

“I know we’re mourning but my dad would want us to also acknowledge and pray for those that lost so much,” she said.

Copyright 2021 WCTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

In a press conference Thursday, The Richmond Coalition of Police asked Richmond Police Chief...
Richmond Coalition of Police asks Chief Smith to resign
Police lights
Man found shot to death on Richmond sidewalk
Rescue crews are on the scene of a crash involving a box truck and two other vehicles on...
Multi-vehicle crash slows morning commute on I-95 in Richmond
Police say a driver ran a red light and crashed into a Richmond school bus Thursday morning. ...
Police: Driver runs red light, crashes into Richmond school bus
Virginia State Police (FILE)
Man dies after vehicle crashes into wood line, overturns

Latest News

This year, the Dominion Energy GardenFest of Lights took the number two spot in USA Today’s 10...
Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden voted one of the best holiday light shows in nation
In this screen grab police body cam video is shown in court on Friday, Dec. 10, 2021 at...
Kim Potter, who killed Daunte Wright, testifies at her trial
FILE - Katie Lucey administers a COVID-19 test on her son Maguire at a PCR and Rapid Antigen...
CDC endorses schools’ coronavirus ‘test-to-stay’ policies
Shoppers are seen doing holiday shopping in this file photo. A COVID-19 surge is dampening the...
COVID-19 fears dash hopes for the holiday season — again