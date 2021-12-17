Military dad arranges Christmas homecoming surprise for his kids at Hollymead Elementary

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - At Christmas, surprises don’t just come under the tree. Some Hollymead Elementary School students in Albemarle County found that out Friday.

Sergeant Parker Walker took an early flight home from South Korea when he found out he could spend it with his family. He told his wife - but not their children.

“He tricked us and we thought he was coming home in like 7 days,” his oldest daughter said.

He taped together a huge box decorated as a Christmas present to jump out of. He spent a bit of time in the box waiting.

“I actually let out more tears while I was in the box, overcome with joy and happiness to see the kids,” Sgt. Walker said.

Walker has seen his children for a total of 4 weeks in the past 16 months.

“As a military family we sacrifice so much of our time together that even just the smallest moments seem really really big,” his wife Jesse Walker said.

The family was apart for the holidays last year, which makes spending Christmas together this year even more special.

“The fact we can be back together right before Christmas and we can share this moment with our kids and this time off from school and be together just means everything,” said Jesse Walker.

Jesse got a moment alone with him, picking him up from the airport.

“I was super excited,” she said, “I actually didn’t cry but that’s because I’ve been crying and stress eating for 4 day now so I got it out. It’s really just been excitement.”

She could tell he had really missed her. “I’m not a big kisser when it comes to lip gloss. She had lip gloss on her lips and I kissed her so she knew I must’ve really missed her,” Sgt. Walker said.

Walker realizes he is lucky to be able to be home spending time with his loved ones.

‘It’s not only tough on the service members, but it’s tough on the families as well,” he said. “So my heart reaches out to those who are all still in Korea but it means the world to me to be back with my family.”

