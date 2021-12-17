Healthcare Pros
Angel Tree
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Super Fan
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertisement

Police in Harrisonburg and Fairfax further investigating “shopping cart killer”

Anthony Robinson has already been charged with two counts of first-degree murder.
Anthony Robinson has already been charged with two counts of first-degree murder.(WHSV)
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Dec. 17, 2021 at 11:48 AM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Police in Virginia say they have arrested a serial killer and are now looking to identify other victims.

Officials from D.C., Harrisonburg and Fairfax held a press conference Friday afternoon on what they are calling the “shopping cart killer.”

According to the Fairfax County Police Department, investigators allege 35-year-old Anthony Robinson of D.C. is a serial killer, connected to murders in Harrisonburg and the deaths of at least two other women in the Washington, D.C. area.

Police are calling Robinson the shopping cart killer because they say he transports their bodies to their final resting place in a shopping cart. Police say another commonality is that Robinson allegedly meets his victims on dating sites.

allegedly meets his victims on dating sites and meets them at motels. After he kills them,

Human remains were found Wednesday tucked away in an isolated wooded area, according to the Fairfax County Police Department. The remains were in a container near a shopping cart in the 2400 block of Fairhaven Avenue in the Alexandria section of Fairfax County, and are tied to Robinson.

This is a developing story. You can watch the full press conference below.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

In a press conference Thursday, The Richmond Coalition of Police asked Richmond Police Chief...
Richmond Coalition of Police asks Chief Smith to resign
Police lights
Man found shot to death on Richmond sidewalk
A threat of violence sweeping the country has caught the attention of schools and law...
News to Know for Dec. 17: TikTok school threats; Richmond gun violence; Another warm December day
Rescue crews are on the scene of a crash involving a box truck and two other vehicles on...
Multi-vehicle crash slows morning commute on I-95 in Richmond
According to the West Virginia Fusion Center, at this time, there are no known threats or...
Increased law enforcement presence at some Central Va. schools Friday following TikTok threat

Latest News

The discovery of a copper box was made just after 7 a.m. by crew members working to disassemble...
Crews dismantling Lee pedestal may have found 1887 time capsule
Fairfax County police say the bodies were discovered Wednesday in a container near a shopping...
Police: Bodies found in Virginia may link to serial killer
This year, the Dominion Energy GardenFest of Lights took the number two spot in USA Today’s 10...
Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden voted one of the best holiday light shows in nation
Nearly 3,500 new coronavirus cases were reported throughout Virginia in the last 24 hours, just...
Nearly 3,500 new COVID cases reported throughout Virginia in last 24 hours