Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden voted one of the best holiday light shows in nation

This year, the Dominion Energy GardenFest of Lights took the number two spot in USA Today’s 10 Best “Botanical Garden Holiday Lights” contest with a theme of “Naturally Connected.”(James Loving)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Dec. 17, 2021 at 12:07 PM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden has once again been recognized as having one of the best holiday light shows in the nation.

This year, the Dominion Energy GardenFest of Lights took the number two spot in USA Today’s 10 Best “Botanical Garden Holiday Lights” contest with a theme of “Naturally Connected.”

“We are especially honored because the winners of this national contest are chosen by the public,” said Brian Trader, President and CEO of Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden in a release. “Our team of staff and volunteers create this light display for the community and we’re delighted to see it recognized yet again as one of the best in the country.”

An expert panel selected the GardenFest of Lights as a contender on Nov. 8. At that time, participating gardens could encourage the public to vote over a four-week period ending on Dec. 6.

People were allowed to vote once a day for the duration of the contest.

The top 10 winners include:

  • A Longwood Christmas
  • Dominion Energy GardenFest of Lights
  • Nights of a Thousand Candles
  • Gardens Aglow
  • Illuminations
  • Dominion Energy Million Bulb Walk
  • Galaxy of Lights
  • Lights in Bloom
  • Garden Glow
  • River of Lights

The show at Lewis Ginter runs nightly through Jan. 9 but is closed on Christmas Eve and Day. Click here to get tickets.

