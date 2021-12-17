Increased law enforcement presence expected at some Central Va. schools Friday following TikTok threat

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A threat of violence sweeping the country has caught the attention of schools and law enforcement nationwide, including here in central Virginia.

The posts circulating on TikTok say there will be school shootings or bomb threats on Friday, Dec. 17.

While no specific schools have been named, it has grabbed the attention of law enforcement around central Virginia.

Officials in Hanover, Amelia, New Kent, Greensville, Dinwiddie, and Northumberland counties will have an increased law enforcement presence at the schools on Friday.

Officials said there is no evidence that the vague threat is credible but still takes it seriously and adds precautions.

There has been an increase in school threats across the country and Virginia following the deadly school shooting in Michigan.

