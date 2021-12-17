Healthcare Pros
Angel Tree
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Super Fan
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertisement

Increased law enforcement presence expected at some Central Va. schools Friday following TikTok threat

By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Dec. 16, 2021 at 11:02 PM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A threat of violence sweeping the country has caught the attention of schools and law enforcement nationwide, including here in central Virginia.

The posts circulating on TikTok say there will be school shootings or bomb threats on Friday, Dec. 17.

While no specific schools have been named, it has grabbed the attention of law enforcement around central Virginia.

Officials in Hanover, Amelia, New Kent, Greensville, Dinwiddie, and Northumberland counties will have an increased law enforcement presence at the schools on Friday.

Officials said there is no evidence that the vague threat is credible but still takes it seriously and adds precautions.

There has been an increase in school threats across the country and Virginia following the deadly school shooting in Michigan.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

Tru Sherman and her boyfriend, Mark Edwin Gary.
Missing Missouri girl believed to be in metro Richmond area with boyfriend
Officers were called to the 1800 block of Regal Drive around 6:30 p.m.
Henrico police investigate juvenile-involved shooting
Virginia State Police (FILE)
Man dies after vehicle crashes into wood line, overturns
In a press conference Thursday, The Richmond Coalition of Police asked Richmond Police Chief...
Richmond Coalition of Police asks Chief Smith to resign
Chesterfield Police is investigating a deadly "domestic-related" shooting on Barkbridge Road.
Police identify 2 people killed in Chesterfield County triple shooting

Latest News

Cyber experts say the flaws in Log4j are especially troubling because it is used in countless...
Software flaw leaves millions of computer systems open for attack
In a press conference Thursday, The Richmond Coalition of Police asked Richmond Police Chief...
Richmond Coalition of Police asks Chief Smith to resign
Police lights
Man found shot to death on Richmond sidewalk
Around 4:10 p.m. on Dec. 16, officers were called to the 2200 block of Afton Avenue.
Death investigation underway after man shot in Richmond