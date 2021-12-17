Henrico student charged with having gun on school grounds

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - An underaged boy faces multiple charges for having a gun on school grounds.

On Dec. 17, the school resource officer and administrators went to investigate why students were in a car on school grounds during class time at Henrico High School.

Police said officials found “all components to make a functioning handgun in the student’s car during the investigation.”

The incident concerned police and administrators, so additional officers were called to the school while the investigation was underway.

Police charged the student with possession of a firearm on school property, possession of a firearm by an underaged person and concealed weapon.

The boy remains at Henrico County Juvenile Detention Center.

“Henrico Police appreciate the continued support of our parent community and students who come forward to report suspicious behavior to maintain a safe community for everyone,” says Lieutenant Matt Pecka. “Therefore, during this break, it is essential to take time to speak with your children about the consequences associated with any social media threats and possession of weapons.”

