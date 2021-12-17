Healthcare Pros
Henrico man charged with abducting 17-year-old girl

Brando Pastor Batz
Brando Pastor Batz
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Dec. 17, 2021 at 3:42 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WWBT) - Williamsburg police arrested and charged a man with abducting a 17-year-old girl.

The girl’s mother reported her daughter missing on Oct. 20 after she had last seen her on Sept. 30.

Williamsburg police said after investigating, they found the girl in Henrico.

On Dec. 14, the girl was found, and Brando Pastor Batz was arrested by law enforcement in Henrico.

Batz is charged with one felony count of abduction and kidnapping and one misdemeanor count of contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

Anyone with information is asked to call Williamsburg police at 757-220-2331.



