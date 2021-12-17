Henrico County leaders approve new redistricting plan

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Henrico County leaders approved a new redistricting plan Thursday night after the original plan to redraw the county’s voting districts was met with some criticism.

The Mountain, Oakview & Randolph precincts will now stay in the Fairfield District; the original draft plan had shifted them to the Brookland District.

The county will submit the plan to the Virginia Attorney General’s office for review next month.

As a reminder, each county in Virginia must redraw its magisterial districts based on population growth reflected in the 2020 census.

The board of supervisors was slated to vote on the new voting districts on Tuesday, but after hearing dozens of comments from the public and getting four alternative plans - including one from the Henrico NAACP - the board decided to delay the vote by two days.

The Board has approved an alternative to the original draft reapportionment plan. The approved plan maintains the Mountain, Oakview & Randolph precincts in the Fairfield District; the original draft plan had shifted these precincts to the Brookland District. pic.twitter.com/wPnzOUsRLu — Henrico County Government (@HenricoNews) December 17, 2021

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.