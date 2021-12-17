Healthcare Pros
Henrico County leaders approve new redistricting plan

The county will submit the plan to the Virginia Attorney General’s office for review next month.
The county will submit the plan to the Virginia Attorney General's office for review next month.(Albright, Kate | Henrico County)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Dec. 17, 2021 at 9:16 AM EST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Henrico County leaders approved a new redistricting plan Thursday night after the original plan to redraw the county’s voting districts was met with some criticism.

The Mountain, Oakview & Randolph precincts will now stay in the Fairfield District; the original draft plan had shifted them to the Brookland District.

The county will submit the plan to the Virginia Attorney General’s office for review next month.

See the Full Approved Board of Supervisors Plan Here

As a reminder, each county in Virginia must redraw its magisterial districts based on population growth reflected in the 2020 census.

The board of supervisors was slated to vote on the new voting districts on Tuesday, but after hearing dozens of comments from the public and getting four alternative plans - including one from the Henrico NAACP - the board decided to delay the vote by two days.

