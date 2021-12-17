Friday Forecast: Another WARM December Day

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Two more warm days coming our way with some light rain possible.

Friday: Mostly cloudy with an isolated shower possible, especially north of Richmond this afternoon or evening. Highs in upper 60s. (PM Rain Chance: 20%)

Saturday: Mostly cloudy, breezy and warm with a few showers possible late in the day. Lows in the mid 50s, high around 70. Record is 75 set back in 2006. (PM Rain Chance: 30%)

Sunday: Areas of light rain in the morning, then turning partly sunny, breezy and chilly. Lows in the low to mid 40s, highs in the upper 40s. (AM Rain Chance: 620%)

Monday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the upper 20s, highs in the mid and upper 40s.

Tuesday: Partly sunny. Lows in the low 30s, highs in the upper 40s

Wednesday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the low 30s, highs in the upper 40s or near 50

Thursday: Partly sunny. Lows in the low 30s, highs in the upper 40s.

FIRST ALERT: Christmas day looking dry and in the 50s

