Friday Forecast: Another WARM December Day
Rain chances creep up in the next few days
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Two more warm days coming our way with some light rain possible.
Friday: Mostly cloudy with an isolated shower possible, especially north of Richmond this afternoon or evening. Highs in upper 60s. (PM Rain Chance: 20%)
Saturday: Mostly cloudy, breezy and warm with a few showers possible late in the day. Lows in the mid 50s, high around 70. Record is 75 set back in 2006. (PM Rain Chance: 30%)
Sunday: Areas of light rain in the morning, then turning partly sunny, breezy and chilly. Lows in the low to mid 40s, highs in the upper 40s. (AM Rain Chance: 620%)
Monday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the upper 20s, highs in the mid and upper 40s.
Tuesday: Partly sunny. Lows in the low 30s, highs in the upper 40s
Wednesday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the low 30s, highs in the upper 40s or near 50
Thursday: Partly sunny. Lows in the low 30s, highs in the upper 40s.
FIRST ALERT: Christmas day looking dry and in the 50s
Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.
Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.