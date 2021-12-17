‘Experience’ gift ideas for children
(WWBT) - If you’re shopping for kids and you still need some ideas, here are some tips for gifting experiences instead of a traditional present.
The gift of time or fun may mean just as much to your kids, and it will save you on the clutter.
Consider tickets to a sporting event, show or movie. If you give them a gift card for the movies, make it a little extra special with a splurge, like popcorn and a drink.
Consider a family day trip or some one-on-one time to a favorite restaurant.
Give the gift of activities: offer to pay for a sport, an art class or private lessons for an instrument.
If you’re looking for something more structured, you could sign up for a subscription kit. An Owl Crate came with a new book, journal, pencil case and vocabulary kit. The Girls Can! crate focuses on empowering young girls and teaching them about successful women; one box had a cooking theme and lesson about Julia Childs.
Create Your Calm boxes has guidance for how to help your kids acknowledge and find calm when dealing with a tough situation. It also includes some great tips for parents.
Experiences don’t have to be expensive; often, it’s the gift of time and attention that means so much.
Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.
Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.