‘Experience’ gift ideas for children

By Sarah Bloom
Published: Dec. 17, 2021 at 4:46 PM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
(WWBT) - If you’re shopping for kids and you still need some ideas, here are some tips for gifting experiences instead of a traditional present.

The gift of time or fun may mean just as much to your kids, and it will save you on the clutter.

Consider tickets to a sporting event, show or movie. If you give them a gift card for the movies, make it a little extra special with a splurge, like popcorn and a drink.

Consider a family day trip or some one-on-one time to a favorite restaurant.

Give the gift of activities: offer to pay for a sport, an art class or private lessons for an instrument.

If you’re looking for something more structured, you could sign up for a subscription kit. An Owl Crate came with a new book, journal, pencil case and vocabulary kit. The Girls Can! crate focuses on empowering young girls and teaching them about successful women; one box had a cooking theme and lesson about Julia Childs.

Create Your Calm boxes has guidance for how to help your kids acknowledge and find calm when dealing with a tough situation. It also includes some great tips for parents.

Experiences don’t have to be expensive; often, it’s the gift of time and attention that means so much.

