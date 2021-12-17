‘Experience’ gift ideas for children

(WWBT) - If you’re shopping for kids and you still need some ideas, here are some tips for gifting experiences instead of a traditional present.

The gift of time or fun may mean just as much to your kids, and it will save you on the clutter.

Consider tickets to a sporting event, show or movie. If you give them a gift card for the movies, make it a little extra special with a splurge, like popcorn and a drink.

Consider a family day trip or some one-on-one time to a favorite restaurant.

Give the gift of activities: offer to pay for a sport, an art class or private lessons for an instrument.

If you’re looking for something more structured, you could sign up for a subscription kit. An Owl Crate came with a new book, journal, pencil case and vocabulary kit. The Girls Can! crate focuses on empowering young girls and teaching them about successful women; one box had a cooking theme and lesson about Julia Childs.

Create Your Calm boxes has guidance for how to help your kids acknowledge and find calm when dealing with a tough situation. It also includes some great tips for parents.

Experiences don’t have to be expensive; often, it’s the gift of time and attention that means so much.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.