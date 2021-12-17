Early morning, late night GRTC riders can now request rides between bus stops

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - GRTC is piloting a new on-demand service that will take riders between bus stops.

GRTC will implement modified schedules on Dec. 20, when service will temporarily end at 11 p.m. and not start again until 6 a.m. due to labor shortages.

Customers can request one ride per day from one bus stop to another Monday through Friday from 5-6 a.m. and 11 p.m. to 2 a.m.

“We are excited to pilot this new on-demand service to ensure no rider is disadvantaged by GRTC’s temporary service adjustments on some routes. Although the bus schedule impacts are modest, we know most riders are commuting to or from work and rely on us to be there on time. This pilot not only preserves service for these late night and early morning commuters, it will also yield data to study in the GRTC service area for demand of an on-demand mobility service,” GRTC Chief Executive Officer Julie Timm said.

Uber functionality will be phased into the service. The pilot program is expected to end by spring 2022.

To utilize the service, GRTC says to do either of the following:

GRTC/UZURV/Uber Phone Help: Call 804-358-4782 for help requesting a ride over the phone with Uber, UZURV, or a GRTC small vehicle. This is a slower option with longer waits for pick-up. Trips should be requested approximately 30 minutes before needing to ride. Wheelchair accessible vehicles (WAVs) are available upon request. (Uber functionality will be phased into service during Winter).

Uber App: Download Uber’s mobile app and request a ride from a bus stop to the destination bus stop. This is the fastest and easiest option. When requesting a ride, make sure your pick-up bus stop is correct. (Uber functionality will be phased into service during Winter).

