Death investigation underway after man shot in Richmond

Around 4:10 p.m. on Dec. 16, officers were called to the 2200 block of Afton Avenue.
Around 4:10 p.m. on Dec. 16, officers were called to the 2200 block of Afton Avenue.(NBC12)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Dec. 16, 2021 at 7:29 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A death investigation is underway after a shooting in Richmond on Thursday afternoon.

Around 4:10 p.m. on Dec. 16, officers were called to the 2200 block of Afton Avenue.

When police arrived, they found a man with a gunshot wound. He died at the scene.

Anyone with information is asked to call Major Crimes Detective J. Higgins (804) 646-7570 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

