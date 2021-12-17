Death investigation underway after man shot in Richmond
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A death investigation is underway after a shooting in Richmond on Thursday afternoon.
Around 4:10 p.m. on Dec. 16, officers were called to the 2200 block of Afton Avenue.
When police arrived, they found a man with a gunshot wound. He died at the scene.
Anyone with information is asked to call Major Crimes Detective J. Higgins (804) 646-7570 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.
