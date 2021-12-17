Healthcare Pros
Angel Tree
Crews dismantling Lee pedestal may have found 1887 time capsule

By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Dec. 17, 2021 at 10:51 AM EST|Updated: seconds ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Crews may have located the 1887 time capsule inside the Robert E. Lee monument Friday.

The discovery was made just after 7 a.m. by crew members working to disassemble the pedestal.

Crews have been dismantling the pedestal since last week, but according to a release from the governor’s office, workers noticed something that looked different Friday morning.

“So they chiseled down with a hammer and found the top of what appears to be the time capsule–located inside a large block, under one inch of cement,” the release said.

Back in September, crews suspended their search for the time capsule after nearly 10 hours of work.

Several scans of the pedestal previously showed a void in the cornerstone for the capsule. But on Friday, the item was not found in the pedestal base, but about 20 feet in the air - in the tower.

“It was located approximately 8 feet from the outside of the granite and about one foot from the edge of the core. It appears to be largely undamaged,” said the governor’s release.

Now the work is underway to safely remove it and lower it to the ground so experts can examine it and determine if it is in fact that time capsule they’ve been looking for.

Historians believe a time capsule was placed in the monument on Oct. 27, 1887. Records from the Library of Virginia suggest 37 Richmond residents, organizations and businesses put about 60 objects to the capsule.

If Friday’s discovery turns out to be the time capsule, it will be transported to the Department of Historic Resources for preservation.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

