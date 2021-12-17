Healthcare Pros
Creating a savings plan for the New Year

By Rachel DePompa
Updated: 20 hours ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Now is the time to create a savings plan for 2022.

Maybe you are planning to buy a car or you want to save money for a down payment on a home.

It could be a more long term goal like saving for your future retirement at 55 or 60. Maybe you are hoping to be able to pay for your child’s college. Whatever the plan is-- Michael Joyce with the financial firm Agili says set your goals and figure out how to save for them.

“With a longer term goal like retirement you want to take advantage of any employer based plans. contribute to 401k plans. Contribute to 403B plans. Increase what you’re putting in. If you can do so and also put money into IRAs and Roth IRAs, “ said Joyce.

If it’s a shorter term goal Joyce says start setting aside $25 or $50 a week. It could add up quickly.

The goal is to take this time-- to make your savings plan for 2022.

