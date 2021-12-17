2 teens accused of breaking in, vandalizing Thomas Dale High School

CHESTERFIELD Co., Va. (WWBT) - Two teenagers are accused of breaking into Thomas Dale High School overnight.

Chesterfield police said they received a report that the school was broken into and vandalized overnight.

While investigating, officers identified two suspects, one of which is a student at the school.

The teenagers accused of breaking in are ages 14 and 15.

Officers are working to request juvenile petitions for breaking and entering, vandalism and possession of burglary tools.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.