Wythe County man arrested during search for missing teens

WYTHE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Deputies in Wythe County have arrested a man after two missing teens were found hiding in the shower of his stepmother’s home.

According to the Wythe County Sheriff’s office, the department had been searching for two teenagers who were believed to have run away.

During their investigation, deputies found them in a home with David Lebran Miller, 18. The teens were hiding in a shower in the home owned by Miller’s stepmother. The connection between Miller and the teens is unclear, as is the location of the home.

The Wythe County Commonwealth’s Attorney confirmed Miller is facing two counts of contributing to the delinquency of a minor, as well as charges of resisting arrest and obstruction of justice.

He’s being held in the NRV Regional Jail without bond.

