Healthcare Pros
Angel Tree
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Super Fan
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertisement

Wythe County man arrested during search for missing teens

Miller was arrested after they discovered two missing teenagers hiding in the shower of the...
Miller was arrested after they discovered two missing teenagers hiding in the shower of the home he was staying in. (Picture courtesy NRV Regional Jail)(WDBJ7)
By WDBJ7 Staff
Published: Dec. 16, 2021 at 3:23 PM EST|Updated: 19 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WYTHE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Deputies in Wythe County have arrested a man after two missing teens were found hiding in the shower of his stepmother’s home.

According to the Wythe County Sheriff’s office, the department had been searching for two teenagers who were believed to have run away.

During their investigation, deputies found them in a home with David Lebran Miller, 18. The teens were hiding in a shower in the home owned by Miller’s stepmother. The connection between Miller and the teens is unclear, as is the location of the home.

The Wythe County Commonwealth’s Attorney confirmed Miller is facing two counts of contributing to the delinquency of a minor, as well as charges of resisting arrest and obstruction of justice.

He’s being held in the NRV Regional Jail without bond.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

In a press conference Thursday, The Richmond Coalition of Police asked Richmond Police Chief...
Richmond Coalition of Police asks Chief Smith to resign
Police lights
Man found shot to death on Richmond sidewalk
Rescue crews are on the scene of a crash involving a box truck and two other vehicles on...
Multi-vehicle crash slows morning commute on I-95 in Richmond
Police say a driver ran a red light and crashed into a Richmond school bus Thursday morning. ...
Police: Driver runs red light, crashes into Richmond school bus
Virginia State Police (FILE)
Man dies after vehicle crashes into wood line, overturns

Latest News

new year savings plan
Creating a savings plan for the New Year
The county will submit the plan to the Virginia Attorney General’s office for review next month.
Henrico County leaders approve new redistricting plan
According to the West Virginia Fusion Center, at this time, there are no known threats or...
Increased law enforcement presence at some Central Va. schools Friday following TikTok threat
TikTok Threat
Increased police presence expected at some Central Va. schools Friday following TikTok threat
Budgeting for beginners: Start saving money with these quick tips
Creating a savings plan for the New Year