Virginia State Police investigate fatal crash in Orange County

Virginia State Police car
Virginia State Police car(NBC29)
By NBC29 Newsroom
Published: Dec. 16, 2021 at 11:27 AM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Virginia State Police are investigating a single vehicle fatal crash in Orange County. The crash happened along Route 655, just east of Route 20, on Friday, Dec. 10.

Police say a 2013 Ford Focus was driving east on Rt. 655 when it crossed the center line, ran off the side of the road, overturned and collided with a power pole.

The driver, John R. Herndon, 40, of Barboursville, Va., died at the scene of the crash as a result of his injuries. Police say he was not wearing a seatbelt.

A passenger, a 20-year-old male, of Fredericksburg, Va., suffered life-threatening injuries and was taken to the University of Virginia Medical Center for treatment.

Police say the driver and passenger were not wearing seatbelts.

The crash remains under investigation.

