VDOT to lift most lane closures around holidays

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - To help keep drivers merry during the holiday season, the Virginia Department of Transportation is lifting most lane closures around the holidays.

Lane closures will be lifted for Christmas at noon Dec. 23 through noon on Dec. 27. New Year’s lifted closures will be lifted from noon Dec. 30 through Jan. 3.

While most will be lifted, drivers may still come across semi-permanent work zones where closures have to stay in place. A list of those closures can be found here.

VDOT’s historical data shows that the lane closures will be lifted during peak congestion times.

VDOT also reminds drivers to travel safely so everyone can make it to their holiday destinations.

