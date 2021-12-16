VCU men’s basketball home game canceled due to COVID-19 protocols

Healthcare Pros
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Dec. 16, 2021 at 10:30 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - VCU has canceled its men’s basketball home game this Saturday due to COVID-19 protocols.

The university made the announcement on social media Thursday.

The team was scheduled to play Penn State at the Siegel Center. It’s unclear what exactly caused the game to be canceled, and VCU says it will continue to look for other schedule options.

Tuesday’s game versus New Hampshire is still on, according to the post.

According to a tweet from Penn State’s team, they had a positive COVID-19 result within the Nittany Lions. They say the game will not be rescheduled.

