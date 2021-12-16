Box truck crash slows morning commute on I-95 in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Rescue crews are on the scene of a crash involving a box truck and two other vehicles on Interstate 95 in Richmond.

The crash happened around 7 a.m. Thursday in the northbound lanes of I-95 near the Chamberlayne Exit 76.

Crews closed the northbound center and right lanes as well as the right shoulder to clear the scene.

Heavy delays are expected with traffic currently backed up more than a mile. Drivers should use an alternative route if possible.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.