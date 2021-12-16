Thursday Forecast: Mostly sunny, warm and breezy
Best weather day of the week with more warmth to come
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A huge 3 day warmup through Saturday with some slim rain chances
Thursday: Mostly sunny and breezy. *Verified* Best weather day of the week. SW wind 10-15mph. Highs in the upper 60s.
Friday: Partly sunny with an isolated shower possible, especially north of Richmond. Lows in the low 50s, highs near 70. (Rain Chance: 20%)
Saturday: Partly sunny, breezy and warm with a few showers possible late in the day. Lows in the low to mid 50s, highs in the low 70s. Record is 75 set back in 2006. (PM Rain Chance: 30%)
Sunday: Partly sunny after some spotty light rain in the in the morning. Lows in the low 40s, highs near 50. (Rain Chance: 40%)
Monday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the upper 20s, highs in the upper 40s.
Tuesday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the low 30s, highs in the low to mid 50s.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny. Lows near 30, highs in the low 50s.
