Thursday Forecast: Mostly sunny, warm and breezy

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A huge 3 day warmup through Saturday with some slim rain chances

Thursday: Mostly sunny and breezy. *Verified* Best weather day of the week. SW wind 10-15mph. Highs in the upper 60s.

Friday: Partly sunny with an isolated shower possible, especially north of Richmond. Lows in the low 50s, highs near 70. (Rain Chance: 20%)

Saturday: Partly sunny, breezy and warm with a few showers possible late in the day. Lows in the low to mid 50s, highs in the low 70s. Record is 75 set back in 2006. (PM Rain Chance: 30%)

Sunday: Partly sunny after some spotty light rain in the in the morning. Lows in the low 40s, highs near 50. (Rain Chance: 40%)

Monday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the upper 20s, highs in the upper 40s.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the low 30s, highs in the low to mid 50s.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny. Lows near 30, highs in the low 50s.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.